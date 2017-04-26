Province announces twinning for three sections of 100-series Highways including the 104

104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. Completion is expected within seven years. Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan says after 14 public meetings, the province did not hear overwhelming support for paying a toll for twinned highways, but Nova Scotians wanted immediate action to improve roads. The provincial government is committing $390 million to twin three sections of 100 series highways without the use of tolls. That includes the 38 kilometre section of the104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. Completion is expected within seven years. Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan says after 14 public meetings, the province did not hear overwhelming support for paying a toll for twinned highways, but Nova Scotians wanted immediate action to improve roads.

Other twinning projects include Highway 101 from Three Mile Plains to Falmouth, Highway 103 from Tatallon to Hubbards and the Burnside connector in Halifax. The funding also includes $30 million for safety improvements on untwinned highways.

The province has approached the federal government under its infrastructure program for matching funds for the projects