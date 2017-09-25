Province funds Active Transportation in Inverness County
Posted at 1:59 pm on September 25, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Today, Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette announced the Municipality of the County of Inverness will receive 25-thousand dollars to develop an active transportation plan. The funding comes from Connect2, the province’s sustainable transportation grant program.
The program seeks to support innovative and locally based solutions to improving connectivity between key community assets such as schools, business areas and recreational facilities