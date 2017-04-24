Province provides funding to Literacy Group in Richmond County

The Richmond County Literacy Network is getting a boost from the province. Cape Breton-Richmond MLA and Energy Minister Michel Samson has announced the network will receive 25-thousand dollars for community outreach services.

With this funding, a community outreach and support worker will assist older adults and others find and access government services, such as housing and efficiency grants, continuing care support and disability services. This position is part of a pilot project.

The Richmond County Literacy Network provides adult learning, literacy and skills programming.