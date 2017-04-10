Province supports ROC Centre upgrade and expansion

Posted at 1:48 pm on April 10, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Fund-raising efforts by the Regional Occupational Centre in Port Hawkesbury to renovate and expand its facility is getting some help from the province.  Cape Breton-Richmond MLA and Acadian Affairs Minister Michel Samson has announced the province will contribute $50,000.  The ROC centre is looking to raise $800,000 for the upgrade. The federal government earlier committed $500,000 to the project.
The ROC centre announced its plans to renovate and expand in March.  Part of the work includes adding 34-hundred square feet.  It currently has four thousand square feet of space.
It’s hoped the project will be completed by November.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page