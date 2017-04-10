Province supports ROC Centre upgrade and expansion

Fund-raising efforts by the Regional Occupational Centre in Port Hawkesbury to renovate and expand its facility is getting some help from the province. Cape Breton-Richmond MLA and Acadian Affairs Minister Michel Samson has announced the province will contribute $50,000. The ROC centre is looking to raise $800,000 for the upgrade. The federal government earlier committed $500,000 to the project.

The ROC centre announced its plans to renovate and expand in March. Part of the work includes adding 34-hundred square feet. It currently has four thousand square feet of space.

It’s hoped the project will be completed by November.