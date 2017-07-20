Province Takes Steps to Deal with the National Opioid Addiction Problem
Posted at 11:10 am on July 20, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Health officials in the province say free naloxone kits will be available to the public at 300 community pharmacies across the province beginning September 1st. This is to address a growing problem nation wide with opioids.
Health Minister Randy Delorey says the move to expand the 564-thousand dollar antidote program is part of a plan to address opioid use and overdoses. Delorey says this new framework is meant to create a support for those who are impacted by the addictive drugs:
The plan focuses on five key issues including understanding the issue, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, prescribing practices and law enforcement.