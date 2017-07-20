Province Takes Steps to Deal with the National Opioid Addiction Problem

address a growing problem nation wide with opioids. Health officials in the province say free naloxone kits will be available to the public at 300 community pharmacies across the province beginning September 1st. This is toaddress a growing problem nation wide with opioids.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the move to expand the 564-thousand dollar antidote program is part of a plan to address opioid use and overdoses. Delorey says this new framework is meant to create a support for those who are impacted by the addictive drugs:

The plan focuses on five key issues including understanding the issue, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, prescribing practices and law enforcement.