Provincial Environment Department gives Environmental Assessment Approval to Pipeline to Proposed Richmond County LNG Facility

The proponents of a liquefied natural gas export facility in Bear Head, Richmond County have received environmental assessment approval from the provincial Environment Department for a pipeline. Australian based Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, through its its subsidiarly Bear Paw Pipeline plans to build a 62 kilometre pipeline from its planned LNG plant to the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline.

The company filed additional information to the province last month, complying with a request from the Environment Minister, Margaret Miller in the spring. The company had initially registered its proposal for an assessment in March.