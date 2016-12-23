Provincial Environment Department gives Environmental Assessment Approval to Pipeline to Proposed Richmond County LNG Facility

Posted at 8:45 am on December 23, 2016 | Filed Under: News

The proponents of a liquefied natural gas export facility in Bear Head, Richmond County have received environmental assessment approval from the provincial Environment Department for a pipeline.  Australian based Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, through its its subsidiarly Bear Paw Pipeline plans to build a 62 kilometre pipeline from its planned LNG plant to the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline.
The company filed additional information to the province last month, complying with a request from the Environment Minister, Margaret Miller in the spring.  The company had initially registered its proposal for an assessment in March.


