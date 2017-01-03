Provo, Walker named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Basketball dominates the St. FX Athletes of the Week selections

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Basketball guard Chelsea Provo, who was named to the all-star team at a tournament at Mount St. Vincent University over the weekend. The tournament wrapped up yesterday, with the X-Women losing to the host Mystics 51-47 in the title game.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men basketball centre Cameron Walker, who played three solid games for the X-Men at a tournament at Dalhousie University.