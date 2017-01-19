Public Consultation Meetings on Highway Twinning Scheduled
The provincial government will seek input from Nova Scotians over the winter on a feasibility study of
twinning eight sections of 100 series highways with tolls.
Locally, meetings will be held next Tuesday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow, Feburary 13th at the Claymore Inn in Antigonish, February 22nd at the Tara Lynne Community Centre in River Bourgeois and February 23rd at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. All sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feedback can also be submitted on line or by mail.
The report, released last July ranked the feasibility of eight sections of 100 series highways based on safety, cost versus projected revenues from tolls and traffic volumes. The study used benchmark toll amounts of six to 10 cents per kilometre based on the results of a “willingness to pay” study.
A section of the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish was ranked in the top three. It would cost almost 258 million dollars to build.
Two other local sections of the 104 were ranked lower, between Taylor’s Road and Port Hawkesbury. They are listed as potential candidates for twinning. The 104 between St. Peter’s to Sydney is listed as an unlikely candidate for twinning.