Public Service Announcement from the Town of Antigonish

Public Service Announcement for Saturday, September 16th, 2017.

Please note:

Due to the Antigonight Festival in the Town of Antigonish on Saturday, September 16th, 2017:

Chisholm Park to Shoppers Drug Mart Parking lot (not inclusive) will be closed to traffic as of 6am on Saturday, September 16 th ;

; Parking at the People’s Place will be limited from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 th ;

; College Street to St Ninian’s Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, September 16 th ;

; The Bergengren Parking structure will be unavailable from 8 p.m. Friday, September 15th to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 16 th ;

; Creighton Lane (from the Goodlife parking lot) through Chisholm Park to Main Street, will not be accessible to motorists after 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 th ;

; Creighton lane, from Church Street to the entrance of the Goodlife building, will be accessible for parking. Please note: There will be no exit onto College Street. This will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th.

The Town of Antigonish apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.