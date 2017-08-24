RABA announces All Star Selections

The RABA has announced their all star selections for the 2017 season. Catcher Brandon Boudreau of the Little Anse Hawks, 1st base Callum Boudreau with Isle Madame, Christian Marchand of the Bucs on second and 3rd baseman Tyler Babin of the Hawks were selected for all star selection.

As well, shortstop Maurice Boudreau with Petit-de-Grat, while Scott Goyetche with the Bucs, Noah Landry of the Hawks, Jonathan Godbee with Inverness and Jonathan Stone with St. Peter’s picked up honors in the outfield.