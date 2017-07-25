“Race on The River” in New Glasgow declared a success

Another successful year of dragon boat racing in Pictou County has wrapped up, and three local groups will benefit from the fund-raising. The 16th annual Race on the River took place this past weekend, and raised $112,000.

Bob Rogers is President for the committee that organizes the event that takes place in the river that runs through the town of New Glasgow. He says this year’s event was a great success:

The three group that benefit from the funds raised include the Women Alike Breast Cancer Survivors Society, the Special Olympics Northern Region and the Pictou County Prostate Cancer Support Association.