Rally planned this Weekend in Antigonish over Proposed changes to Female Hockey

Players and members of the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association are still frustrated that their group is being denied the ability to play against other females from the area. In early August, the members voted 96% in favour of remaining with the AMHA, rather than joining the new Fundy Highland Zone, which would mean less playing time, loss of the Antigonish Bulldog name and increased costs for travelling.

The AMHA claims that Hockey Nova Scotia have not listened to the concerns of locals, who are worried about the future of the minor hockey association in the area. A loss of the female players could result in a drop of 25% of memberships for the group. As a result, AMHA will be holding a community rally this weekend and continue to work creatively to find ways to provide female players with valuable on ice time.

The rally will be held at the Antigonish Arena this Saturday at 11:00.