RCMP and school officials investigate knife incident on a School Bus

School officials and RCMP in Guysborough County are investigating an incident involving a knife and an alleged threat of a student on a school bus. Strait Regional School Board Superintendent Ford Rice says the incident occurred earlier this week.

A notice to all parents and guardians was sent out Wednesday. Rice says the student involved in the incident returned on the bus the following day, and that shouldn’t have happened. Rice says when an episode like this incident happens it gives school board officials an opportunity to review its policies and procedures to determine any possible improvements.

No further details about the incident are being released.