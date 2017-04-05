RCMP arrest two Port Hawkesbury residents on Trafficking charges

Posted at 11:20 am on April 5, 2017

The RCMP Have made a drug seizure Monday and arrested two people for drug offences.

RCMP officers seized Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Dextroamphetamine , and Clonzaepam , resulting in the arrest of a 47-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, who are both from Port Hawkesbury.

Both individuals were released from custody later in the day. They are facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in June. The investigation is ongoing


