RCMP arrest two Port Hawkesbury residents on Trafficking charges
Posted at 11:20 am on April 5, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The RCMP Have made a drug seizure Monday and arrested two people for drug offences.
RCMP officers seized Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Dextroamphetamine , and Clonzaepam , resulting in the arrest of a 47-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, who are both from Port Hawkesbury.
Both individuals were released from custody later in the day. They are facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in June. The investigation is ongoing