RCMP charge man for breaking into a vacant home in Haliburton

A Stellarton man is facing a slew of charges after breaking into a vacant Haliburton home Tuesday morning. It was determined that the 51 year old man was living in a tent on the property and selling items stolen from the vacant home.

The RCMP also recovered a stolen vehicle and a firearm, along with stolen property. Arthur Baxter of Stellarton is facing charges of possession of a firearm, break and enter, property obtained for the purpose of trafficking and property obtained worth over $5,000.

Baxter has been remanded into custody and will return to court later this week.