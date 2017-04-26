RCMP charge motorists for Excessive Speeding in Inverness County

At 10:00 Tuesday morning, the RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a truck travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 4 in Port Hastings. The vehicle was clocked at 125 km/h in a 70 km/h zone and further clocked at 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver was charged for Stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.