RCMP investigate Fatal Crash in Victoria County

A 22-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Kempt Head, Victoria County. RCMP say late Saturday afternoon, police were called to the crash; four people were in the car at the time of the crash. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were transported to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Police say charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver of the car.