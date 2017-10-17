RCMP investigate Pictou County Break-in

The Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break-in to a service station in Lyon’s Brook. Police say the thieves gained entrance to the service station by forcing the front door open. Once inside, they stole a large quantity of cigarettes and a safe containing cash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at (902) 755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.