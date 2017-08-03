RCMP investigating Lochaber Fire

The Guysborough District RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that happened in the Lochaber area. Between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, RCMP responded to a call of a brush fire adjacent to the College Road in Lochaber. The initial investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set in a wooded area nearby.

The fire was put out by a passing motorist who had a water tank in their truck, which prevented the fire from spreading to the surrounding forest.

The RCMP and Department of Natural Resources reminds residents that the risk of a fire spreading this time of year is very high, due to dry conditions. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Guysborough District RCMP – Sherbrooke Detachment at (902) 522-2200, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-Tips.