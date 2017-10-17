RCMP lay charges after two trucks were caught drag racing

The RCMP Eastern Traffic Services have laid charges after two vehicles were caught drag racing in Antigonish over the weekend. On Saturday morning, the RCMP observed two trucks travelling side by side on the highway, interfering with other traffic.

An RCMP officer was able to stop one of the two vehicles, while the other one sped away. The driver of the vehicle that was stopped was given a Roadside Screening test due to the police officer detecting alcohol on his breath.

The 28-year-old male driver from Quebec was charged for Racing under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for 7 days and vehicle was seized. The fine for Racing in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. The male driver is also facing a 7 day license suspension as result of the breath sample he provided roadside.