RCMP lay drug charges after a traffic stop in Port Hastings area

Posted at 9:08 am on July 25, 2017 | Filed Under: News

An Ontario couple is facing charges following a traffic stop in the Port Hastings area.

Last Thursday, just after noon, an RCMP officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 104 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The police officer noticed unstamped tobacco in the vehicle and subsequently conducted a vehicle search. An additional five pounds of marijuana, some drug paraphernalia, and a number of individually wrapped homemade candies believed to contain THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, were found.

The 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman, both from Ontario, were arrested without incident. Both face charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. They were released later that day and are scheduled to appear on September 25 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.


