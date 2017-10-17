RCMP lay Impaired Driving Charges in Pictou County

Posted at 2:01 pm on October 16, 2017

Pictou County RCMP officers charged a couple of motorists with impaired driving over the weekend.
Just after midnight Saturday, police were conducting a checkstop in Alma, when officers noticed a driver attempting to avoid it.  A 21-year-old woman was later arrested, and charged with Impaired Driving and Driving over the Legal Limit.  She will appear in court on December 4th.
Yesterday, police were called a fire involving an ATV in Coalburn.  After investigating the incident, police charged the 32-year-old operator of the ATV with Impaired Driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.  He has a court date on December 11th.


