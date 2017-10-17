RCMP lay Impaired Driving Charges in Pictou County

Pictou County RCMP officers charged a couple of motorists with impaired driving over the weekend.

Just after midnight Saturday, police were conducting a checkstop in Alma, when officers noticed a driver attempting to avoid it. A 21-year-old woman was later arrested, and charged with Impaired Driving and Driving over the Legal Limit. She will appear in court on December 4th.

Yesterday, police were called a fire involving an ATV in Coalburn. After investigating the incident, police charged the 32-year-old operator of the ATV with Impaired Driving and refusing to provide a breath sample. He has a court date on December 11th.