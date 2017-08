The RCMP are asking for help locating a 51 year old Port Hawkesbury man. Patrick Timmons was last seen on Bernard Street on Tuesday at noon.

He is 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache. He was wearing a red t-shirt with white print, blue jeans,

and white sneakers when he was last seen. He was also wearing a red knee brace. Mr. Timmons may be operating a red 2001 Saturn 3-door coupe, with Nova Scotia licence FJX-598 attached. The vehicle is very well-kept and has red rims.