RCMP make arrest following discovery of Marijuana Grow Operation

Police in Pictou County have uncovered a clandestine marijuana grow operation in Welsford. Around 4 o’clock yesterday, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Pictou County District RCMP searched a home on Gunn Road. Police seized a quantity of marijuana from the grow operation. A 66-year-old Welsford man was arrested by police.

The man faces one count of production of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.