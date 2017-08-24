RCMP make arrest following discovery of Marijuana Grow Operation

Posted at 12:52 pm on August 24, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Police in Pictou County have uncovered a clandestine marijuana grow operation in Welsford.  Around 4 o’clock yesterday, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Pictou County District RCMP searched a home on Gunn Road.  Police seized a quantity of marijuana from the grow operation.  A 66-year-old Welsford man was arrested by police.
The man faces one count of production of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.  He was released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page