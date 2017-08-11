RCMP seized Oxycodone during Traffic Stop in Inverness County

Judique North and found a quantity of Oxycodone inside the vehicle. Police arrested a 48-year-old man from Ontario and a 76-year-old man from Inverness. A routine traffic stop by police in Inverness County has led to charges and the seizure of opioids. RCMP say just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a car inJudique North and found a quantity of Oxycodone inside the vehicle. Police arrested a 48-year-old man from Ontario and a 76-year-old man from Inverness.

Both men are facing charges of Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both men were released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 25th.