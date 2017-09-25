RCMP targets Aggressive Driving in Pictou County

Sunday afternoon, the RCMP in Pictou County conducted an operation with a focus on aggressive driving. Officers stationed on Highway 104 stopped 22 violators over a 2 hour period for aggressive driving.

Half of those offenses were for failing to move over and failure to slow to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles with emergency lights on. New legislation was passed in 2010 stating that drivers must reduce their speed when they see emergency service vehicles with their lights activated.