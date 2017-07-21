Recreation improvements coming to the Creignish area

The Creignish Youth, Adult and Seniors Wellness Club has received $36,000 for improvements to their ballfield, tennis court and playground. Work includes improvements to fencing, drainage and resurfacing of playing areas.

MLA for Inverness, Allan MacMaster says he is pleased to see upgrades to these well used spaces within the area. The ball field in particular is a local hotspot for residents:

MacMaster says this links in well with the Trans-Canada Trail, which is located right below the ball field. MacMaster hopes that the upgrades will be done by the end of the summer months.