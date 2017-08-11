Red Cross to honour three Pictou County Businessmen for the Philanthropy Work

Pictou County business leaders Paul, Frank and Rob Sobey have been named co-recipients of the 2017 Humanitarian Award for Nova Scotia by the Canadian Red Cross. Their family business is being recognized for their tradition of improving the lives of Atlantic Canadians through personal, foundational and corporate initiatives supporting health, educational and community causes. Along with scholarships, research chairs and academic chairs, they also support various health related projects, including the Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation, the Sobey Cancer Support Centre in Halifax, the Alzheimer’s Caregivers Society and the Aberdeen Health Foundation in Pictou County.

They also support the visual arts through the Sobey Art Foundation, the Donald R. Sobey Foundation and the Sobey Award. They have also backed Canadian Red Cross disaster responses, including the New Brunswick Ice Storm and Wilfires in Alberta and BC and global disasters like the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and Typhoon Haiyan in the Phillipines in 2013.

The award will be presented at a fund-raising dinner at the Cunard Centre in Halifax in November.