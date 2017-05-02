Register for Stellarton Hide and Seek

NSCC Stellarton will be holding an information and registration night for “Hide and Seek for the Cure” – a fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society tonight, beginning at six pm.

Despite the idea being brand new, event coordinator and founder Shannon MacLean says she is optimistic about community interest.

With proceeds going to research and continued support for those affected by cancer within Canada, teams of four to five can register for 20 dollars per member.

For more information about Hide and Seek for The Cure happening in September contact:

Shannon MacLean

902-759-1677

hideandseekacure@gmail.com