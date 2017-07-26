Renovation work soon to begin for New Home for CACL Antigonish and Legion

Upgrades for the building that will house CACL Antigonish and the Antigonish branch of the Royal Canadian Legion are moving into high gear. The two organizations will be sharing the former Philatelic Centre. CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says demolition work is now complete and tenders are out for the renovations. Upgrades should begin in a few weeks.

Teasdale says the business community has been very generous in supplying equipment for the new facility.

The new centre will include a 62-hundred square foot auditorium, a commercial size kitchen, a bakery and small cafe, a workshop, and 12-hundred square feet to house the legion and a mini-museum.