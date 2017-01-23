Repair work expected soon on Crowdis Bridge

The damage to Crowdis Bridge in Inverness County has promises of getting fixed, finally.

The structure was originally damaged when a car struck the bridge in May 2016. This has resulted in a lengthy detour for locals and tourists. The detour is 16kms and results in a 25 – 45 minute delay for people’s daily commute.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says there is an update regarding the repairs necessary for the bridge:

MacMaster says they are waiting to award the contract to a contractor, and it could be another little while before the bridge is finally reopened.