Research funding for X

St.FX University has received funding to help improve high level research that is happening, thanks to a federal program. Two research departments are receiving a combined $156,730 through the John R Evans Leaders Fund, which helps exceptional researchers across the country.

Dr. Shah Razul is receiving 67 thousand for researcg equipment used to study the relationship of cryoprotectants in seafood. Razul says investments such as this spin into long term benefits for the university and province:

This funding announcement goes hand in hand with a national commitment from the federal government to invest 52 million dollars in 220 new infrastructure programs at universities across Canada