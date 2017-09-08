Riverside Finale Saturday night

Tomorrow marks the season finale at Riverside Speedway, as the championship hits it’s second to last race. The Lucas Oil 150 will include two time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion, Matt Crafton.

Crafton says he’s tried three times already to win at Riverside in the 250. He says the track and fans continue to pull him to the area:

Crafton, along with the other drivers of the Maritime Pro-Stock Tour hit the track tomorrow at 5:00 for the start of heat races. Tomorrow will also feature the NAPA Sportsman Series and the R&D Performance 75.