Romeo Dallaire to Speak at St. FX tonight

Orientation week at St.FX kicked off this weekend, and there are events through the week that the community is welcomed to attend. Tonight, at the Keating Centre, Roméo Dallaire, International Human Rights Advocate, founder and Chair of the Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Iniative will speak at XTalks.

Sean Hopkins is the Vice president of Activities and Events with the Students Union. He encourages members of the public to attend:

The event starts tonight at 7:30. Other St.FX students will also speak at the event about their time at the university and how it has shaped them through the years.