Rugby’s June Beals, Hockey’s Chase Marchand named St. FX Athletes of the Week

St. FX University’s Athletes of the Week are from Women’s Rugby and Men’s Hockey.

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Rugby winger June Beals, scoring four tries, all in the first half in the X-Women’s 89-7 win over the Saint Mary’s.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Hockey goaltender Chase Marchand, who backstopped the X-Men to two weekend wins, 5-4 in a shootout over Acadia, and 3-1 over Saint Mary’s.

The football players of the week are receiver Kaion Julien-Grant on offence, defensive back Jonah Williams on defence, and defensive back Justin Holland on special teams.