Russel Boucher congratulates 989 XFM

At last night’s Antigonish County Council meeting, the 989 XFM newsroom was recognized by councillors for our RTDNA award received at the beginning of April. The award for best small market news cast was given to News Director, Ken Kingston at a ceremony held in Dartmouth.

County Warden, Russel Boucher says the county was happy to hear of the XFM news department winning the award, and is proud of the local news coverage provided:

By winning the Atlantic Award, 989XFM automatically becomes a finalist in the National RTDNA Canada Awards. Winners of the national awards will be announced in Toronto at the end of May. RTDNA Canada is the national association of electronic journalists