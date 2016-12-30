Sacred Heart Community Health Centre’s X-Ray service to resume in the new year

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the walk in x-ray service at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Cheticamp will resume on Tuesday following the installation of new equipment.

The health centre has a new X-ray machine, thanks to a donation from the Sacred Heart Charitable Foundation. Renovations and the purchase of the machine cost about 275-thousand dollars.

The walk-in service operates Monday to Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while on Friday it’s 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.