Sacred Heart Community Health Centre’s X-Ray service to resume in the new year
Posted at 12:42 pm on December 30, 2016 | Filed Under: News
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the walk in x-ray service at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Cheticamp will resume on Tuesday following the installation of new equipment.
The health centre has a new X-ray machine, thanks to a donation from the Sacred Heart Charitable Foundation. Renovations and the purchase of the machine cost about 275-thousand dollars.
The walk-in service operates Monday to Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while on Friday it’s 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.