Samson Confident USA officials Understand Nova Scotia’s position on Softwood Lumber

Minister of Trade and Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Michel Samson recently traveled to Washington to discuss the possibility of new duties that could be placed on Canadian softwood lumber. There has been a continuous battle with US producers who feel that softwood lumber coming from Canada is being subsidized by Provincial Government.

There is, however, some concerns about the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump and how that could impact the Canadian lumber industry.

Samson said the meeting was setup to assure Canada’s stance on the sale of lumber to the United States.

Samson also said that the forest industry is big for people in the Strait Area, as it hires many people in pulp and paper mills, in the woods and in sawmills around the province. The measure to visit the US was proactive to ensure that Nova Scotia will continue to have an exemption on soft wood lumber duties that have been around for 30 years.