Sarah Bujold and Lindsey Donovan off to Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase
Posted at 11:41 am on August 2, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
Twenty-one of the best U SPORTS women’s hockey players have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase in Calgary, includingÂ two St.FX
athletes. U SPORTS Player of the Year, Sarah Bujold and Lindsey Donovan have been invited to this showcase; who will play two games against each of Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, as well as Japan’s national women’s
program.