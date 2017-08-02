Sarah Bujold and Lindsey Donovan off to Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase

Posted at 11:41 am on August 2, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports

Twenty-one of the best U SPORTS women’s hockey players have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase in Calgary, includingÂ two St.FX

Sarah Bujold

athletes. U SPORTS Player of the Year, Sarah Bujold and Lindsey Donovan have been invited to this showcase; who will play two games against each of Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, as well as Japan’s national women’s

Lindsey Donovan

program.

This past season for Bujold featured a goal per game average and 43 points overall in 24 games; leadingÂ X to a national championship berth. Donovan’s first year with X resulted in 10 assists from the blueline.


Return to the Sports Page

Return to the Sports Page