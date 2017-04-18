Save the date for the 14th annual Bonvie-MacDonald Rinks to Links Golf Classic, June 14 and 15. There’s a gala dinner and auction and a celebrity golf tournament. To date, more than $300,000 has been raised to assist kids playing minor hockey, and for community groups including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Early Childhood Intervention, Tim Horton’s Children’s Foundation and St. Martha’s Pediatric Department. Presented by IMP Solutions, Cisco Divisions, and proudly support by Tim Horton’s Antigonish, BMO-Nesbitt Burns and 989 Nothing But Hits!

Save