School Options Committee report discussed at School Board meeting in Antigonish

It was a packed house at Wednesday night’s Strait Regional School Board Meeting, which was held at St. Andrew Jr. School in Antigonish. The meeting featured presentations of the School Options Committee’s final report and recommendation for school closures, and a presentation representing concerned parents.

Matthew Boyd presented findings that discussed the problems arising from the recommended closure of Antigonish Education Centre. The savings for the budget that could come from this recommended closure, according to Boyd is only 0.6%. On top of this, closing AEC means higher enrolment at the remaining 4 schools:

In addition, St. Andrew Jr. School would need 5700 square feet added as a result of increased enrollment.