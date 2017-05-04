School Review for Dalbrae Feeder System nearing completion
Posted at 11:15 am on May 4, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The final school review process is winding down as the Strait Regional School Board tackles the Dalbrae Feeder System. At last night’s school board meeting, potential dates were discussed regarding a voting day to decide the fate of the three schools in that system.
Superintendent Ford Rice says before a final decision is made, the board needs to take a few steps and hear more recommendations. More will become clear after the May 17th working committee meeting:
The vote will likely happen toward the end of the month. Last evenings meeting featured a presentation that requested the board consider ‘status quo’ for the Dalbrae Feeder system as well.