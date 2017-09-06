School Sports to return following Work to Rule

Students are returning to classes today with hopes that the disruptions caused by work to rule last year are over. One of the main sticking points during work to rule for students and parents was the cancellation of school sports, since this was considered to be beyond teachers daily work duties.

A spokesperson from the Strait Regional School Board says that: “students will be able to participate in school sports through their respective schools. This will be dependent upon student interest in particular sports and the availability of volunteers to serve as coaches and managers.”

Volunteers for school sports may include teaching and non-teaching staff of the Strait Regional School Board, parents, guardians or community members.