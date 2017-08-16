Scotia Park upgrades in Trenton getting a hand from Federal Government
Posted at 12:22 pm on August 16, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Renovations for a ball field in Trenton are getting some help from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is providing 67-thousand dollars towards the upgrade at Scotia Park. The total cost of the improvements, which includes new lighting and fencing is 135-thousand dollars.
The ball field opened in 1971. It has been used regularly by schools, recreation programs, tournaments, private and annual events.