Sean Fraser discusses marijuana legislation

Marijuana regulations will soon be rolling out across the country. A bill was introduced last week saying that the Liberal government intends to legalize marijuana by mid 2018. A driving force behind the legalization of Marijuana is because of the current access minors have to the drug.

MP for Central Nova, Sean Fraser, says legalisation of Marijuana is necessary to reduce minors having access to the drug. Fraser says that Canada, statistically speaking, is the easiest country for minors to get their hands on marijuana:

The legislation also imposes tough new penalties of up to 14 years in prison for giving or selling marijuana to minors