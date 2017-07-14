Search ends for a missing Antigonish County Kayaker

The Antigonish RCMP have suspended the search for a kayaker who was reported missing on Sunday. 32-year-old Jason William McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County around noon, in a kayak. The kayak and a PFD were located at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 11 on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond, in Judique Interval.

An extensive search was conducted, and RCMP has been assisted by several Ground Search and Rescue teams, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources in their efforts to locate McGrath. Searchers have covered 89 square kilometres, including all of Henry Island, a small island near Judique Intervale. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be assisting with the search and will be on-site tomorrow.