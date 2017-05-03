Seniors Driver Refresher Course planned for Antigonish County

The Antigonish Town and County Crime Prevention group will be hosting a seniors driver refresher program to review the rules of the road. The event will be a good chance for seasoned drivers to re-learn any forgotten skills for driver safety.The event is free, and is strictly a refresher program; no certificates will be awarded. Registration is needed to take part in this event, which runs on May 15th and 16th. For more information or to register, contact Shannon Thornhill at 902-318-0372.