Seniors Walking Club getting set to resume

A successful walking program for seniors in Antigonish is set to resume this week following the Christmas break. It’s called the Aging Antigonishers Walking Club.

It’s held weekly, Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the track in the Keating Centre’s auxiliary rink. Senior Safety Coordinator Karen Armstrong says the gatherings go beyond a regular event to exercise.

Armstrong says she notices an increase in participation in the winter months, when walking options outdoors can be more limiting. For more information on the walking club, call Karen at (902) 318-0372.