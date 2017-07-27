Several drug related arrests made by Inverness District RCMP

The Inverness RCMP have been busy in the past week, arresting three people for drug related offences. On July 21, the RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19 and seized Hydropmorphone. The 25-year-old male driver of the vehicle was arrested and is facing charges of Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking. He will appear in provincial court in September

A few days later on the 24th, the RCMP searched a Port Hawkesbury home and seized Oxycodone, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. A 54 year old male and 53 year old woman were arrested and are both facing drug related charges. Both were released and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.