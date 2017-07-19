Shane Chabassol named Assistant Coach of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets

has coached the Pictou County Major Bantams over the past two seasons. The Weeks Major Midgets haved added a new assistant coach for the upcoming season. Shane Chabassol has been appointed to be the assistant coach of the Weeks, whohas coached the Pictou County Major Bantams over the past two seasons.

Chabassol will join head coach Kyle MacLennan behind the bench for the upcoming season. Last year, the Weeks lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual national champions; The Cape Breton West Islanders